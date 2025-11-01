Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys 304 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $94.20 on Friday. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average is $92.47.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.30 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Southern’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.66.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

