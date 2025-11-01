Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $281.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $291.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

