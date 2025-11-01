Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Holdings Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $373,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 171,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $281.82 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $291.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.68.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

