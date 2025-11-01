Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOG. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $265.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $281.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.68. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $291.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,927,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,914,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,511,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,266 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,760,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,022,926,000 after purchasing an additional 441,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

