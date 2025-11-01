Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,184 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,042,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,734,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after buying an additional 5,661,958 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,046,280,000 after buying an additional 6,054,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $830,726,000 after buying an additional 2,642,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,162,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $498,270,000 after buying an additional 1,815,285 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Dbs Bank reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

