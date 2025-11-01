Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.59.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $238.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.27. The company has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.