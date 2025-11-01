Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 807 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.9% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,478 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,051,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 28,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 17,968 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

