Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 885 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 156,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $90.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $99.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

