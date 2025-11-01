Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 5,527 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intel by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intel by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,705,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $508,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4,003.00 and a beta of 1.33. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.