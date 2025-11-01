Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 186.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $220.10 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.68, for a total transaction of $23,354,720.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,051,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,281,135.04. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 116,670 shares of company stock valued at $26,153,969 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

