Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VB stock opened at $254.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.06 and its 200-day moving average is $240.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

