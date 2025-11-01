Roble Belko & Company Inc Takes $116,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 target price on shares of Vertiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.6%

VRT stock opened at $192.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.41. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $202.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

