Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $640,333,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 29.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,519 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4,769.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,009,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 65.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,251,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,009 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Argus cut their price target on Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Corteva from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.51 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

