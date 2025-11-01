Entergy Corporation $ETR Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,720 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $15,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Entergy by 964.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,055,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,687,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,348 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,429,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,648,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Entergy by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,133,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,901,000 after buying an additional 839,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank set a $105.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.37.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

