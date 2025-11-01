Balentine LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $627.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $608.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

