Integrity Alliance LLC. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 113.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Fastenal by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Fastenal by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fastenal by 11.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Baird R W raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $41.15 on Friday. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 90,178 shares of company stock worth $4,336,603 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.