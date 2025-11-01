Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Walmart Trading Down 1.0%

WMT opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.11. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,838 shares of company stock valued at $15,309,020. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

