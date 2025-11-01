GAM Holding AG Buys New Stake in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

Garmin Stock Down 0.5%

GRMN opened at $213.96 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.26 and a twelve month high of $261.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.46. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.99. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

