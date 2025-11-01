Syverson Strege & Co Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 263,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.30.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

