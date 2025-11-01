The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Kroger by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Kroger by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Kroger by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Kroger Stock Down 2.8%

KR stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.11. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.