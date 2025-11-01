Saxony Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Saxony Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.96 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.89 and its 200-day moving average is $157.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

