The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 38.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Boeing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.6% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 5,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

NYSE BA opened at $201.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.37. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

