Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,536 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in CVS Health by 99.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 418.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $78.13 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.30%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

