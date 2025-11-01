Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $1,075,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 103,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,443 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.6%

ICE opened at $146.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James Financial raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays set a $183.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. This represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,162 shares of company stock valued at $43,642,652. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.