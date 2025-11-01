Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 68,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 15,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.24.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of PFE opened at $24.68 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.