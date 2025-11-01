Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Bought by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises about 0.7% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Realty Income by 142.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 87.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.2%

O stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

