Oracle Corporation $ORCL Position Lessened by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,069 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Oracle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after buying an additional 1,885,370 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 220,134 shares of company stock valued at $64,268,949 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $262.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.