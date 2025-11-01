5,347 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $182.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

