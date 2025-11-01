Integrity Alliance LLC. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Integrity Alliance LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 127,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

