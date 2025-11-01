PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $72.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PYPL. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. PayPal has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 5,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $347,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,938.16. The trade was a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,374 shares of company stock valued at $996,093. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

