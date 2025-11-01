Twin City Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Twin City Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.5% of Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $300.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

