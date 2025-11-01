Balentine LLC Reduces Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Balentine LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,564,533,000 after buying an additional 869,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $1,456,768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,495,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,340,000 after buying an additional 93,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,994,000 after buying an additional 1,146,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,790,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,871,000 after buying an additional 507,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $137.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.56.

Prologis Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PLD stock opened at $124.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.10. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $127.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.78%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

