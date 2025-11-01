Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PayPal by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal Announces Dividend

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 5,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $347,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,938.16. The trade was a 10.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 14,374 shares of company stock worth $996,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

