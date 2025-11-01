853 Shares in Cencora, Inc. $COR Bought by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 70.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 106.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cencora from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Cencora from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of COR stock opened at $337.60 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.92 and a 12-month high of $350.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

