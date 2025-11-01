Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 57,417 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $126.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.55 and its 200-day moving average is $128.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total value of $1,555,287.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 444,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,685,535.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $29,584,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880.40. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,682,160 shares of company stock worth $210,262,707 in the last 90 days. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.