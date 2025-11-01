4,377 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

