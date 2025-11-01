Avant Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,432 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Avant Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.