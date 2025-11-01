Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 232 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $243,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 2.8% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 5.6% during the second quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 87.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 0.1%

CMI stock opened at $438.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.73. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $449.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Melius raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,038.67. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 43,319 shares of company stock valued at $17,764,105 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

