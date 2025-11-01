Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 2,063 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Mill Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230,626 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,712,994,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of PM stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day moving average of $168.80.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 106.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

