Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $144.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.80. The stock has a market cap of $224.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

