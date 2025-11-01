Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 3,779 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $105.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.22. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.