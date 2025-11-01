Center for Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,319,746,000 after acquiring an additional 437,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,202,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $861,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $88.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average is $91.99. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $115.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.