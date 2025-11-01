Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 32 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,722,190. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $811.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $741.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $718.80. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $498.32 and a 52 week high of $846.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $860.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.15.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

