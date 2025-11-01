NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.47.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $209.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $255.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

