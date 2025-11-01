AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $173.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $131.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $127.00 and a fifty-two week high of $245.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

