Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Southern Company (The) $SO

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,210,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,582,126,000 after buying an additional 1,419,724 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,912,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,419,000 after buying an additional 107,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,680,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,297,000 after acquiring an additional 81,066 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $510,229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,046,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,107,000 after acquiring an additional 120,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $94.20 on Friday. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.47.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.30 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.540 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.50 target price (up previously from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.66.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

