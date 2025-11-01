Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $23,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director James Breyer acquired 13,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.23 per share, with a total value of $1,991,699.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 55,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,557.38. This trade represents a 31.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at $77,814,720.56. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,551,515 shares of company stock worth $67,038,327 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $146.45 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.51 and its 200 day moving average is $156.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.43%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

