Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,257 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.85 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.