Balentine LLC Sells 2,941 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $3,782,000. Haven Private LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% during the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.9% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, FWG Investments LLC. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,622.90. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $260.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.62 and a 200-day moving average of $301.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.19 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 60.81%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

