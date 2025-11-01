Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 823 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co grew its position in American Electric Power by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,732.96. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $120.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $122.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

